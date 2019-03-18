THE River Ouse in York is believed to have reached its peak this morning (March 18) and is expected to remain high through today before starting to drop slowly overnight.

The level at the Viking Recorder in the city centre was 3.98 metres above normal summer levels at 8am.

The river has been rising as a result of heavy rainfall.

Flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required, remain in place for the Ouse at York riverside properties, St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith, Naburn Lock, Acaster Malbis and at Acaster Selby.

There are also number of other warnings and less severe flood alerts in force in the area surrounding York.

Early this morning, the Environment Agency (EA) said: "The level at the Viking recorder in York is currently peaking at just under 4m and will remain high through Monday before starting to fall slowly overnight."

A spokesman for the EA confirmed at around 9.30am that the Ouse in York is believed to have reached its peak.

At about 6.15am today, York Prepared, the official Twitter account for City of York Council's Emergency Planning Unit, tweeted: "The River Ouse has reached 4m by the Viking Recorder and will peak in the next few hours a few cms above 4m."

The Foss Barrier and flood gates in the centre of York remain closed.

The EA has warned people to avoid using low lying footpaths in York and to activate local or property flood plans.

In Tadcaster, a flood warning for the River Wharfe in the town has been removed.

The EA spokesperson said: "River levels have now fallen below the flood risk threshold. However, a flood alert remains in force for the wider area, so flooding may still affect roads and low lying land."

Yesterday, The Press reported that three households in Tadcaster were cut off when floods returned to the town. Tadcaster Albion's football pitch was hit by flooding and the town's Coach and Horses pub had cancelled all bookings when its cellar flooded.

Last night, Tadcaster Albion tweeted: "We would like to say a big thank you to North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, Tadcaster Flood Action Group, our Volunteers & all of the support received on social media from far and wide today."

The forecast for the region today is a fine but frosty start, with cloud spreading from the west, giving a few spots of rain. A little more sunshine may continue to break through.