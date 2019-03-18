THE levels of the River Ouse in York peaked this morning and have slowly started to fall.

The level at the Viking Recorder in the city centre reached a peak of 3.99 metres above normal summer levels at around 7.45am, and at 1.15pm the level had dropped to 3.93 metres.

The river had been rising as a result of heavy rainfall and has flooded some riverside areas, including St George's Field Car Park, Queens Staith and Kings Staith.

Flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required, remain in place for the Ouse at York riverside properties, St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith, Naburn Lock, Acaster Malbis and at Acaster Selby.

There are also number of other warnings and less severe flood alerts in force in the area surrounding York.

Early this morning, the Environment Agency (EA) said: "The level at the Viking recorder in York is currently peaking at just under 4m and will remain high through Monday."

A spokesman for the EA confirmed at around 9.30am that the Ouse in York had reached its peak.

The Foss Barrier and flood gates in the centre of York remain closed.

The EA has warned people to avoid using low lying footpaths in York and to activate local or property flood plans.

In Tadcaster, a flood warning for the River Wharfe in the town has been removed.

The EA said: "River levels have now fallen below the flood risk threshold. However, a flood alert remains in force for the wider area, so flooding may still affect roads and low lying land."

Yesterday, The Press reported that three households in Tadcaster were cut off when floods returned to the town. Tadcaster Albion's football pitch was hit by flooding and the town's Coach and Horses pub had cancelled all bookings when its cellar flooded.

Last night, Tadcaster Albion tweeted: "We would like to say a big thank you to North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, Tadcaster Flood Action Group, our Volunteers & all of the support received on social media from far and wide today."

The forecast for the region this afternoon is a few bright or sunny spells but there will be areas of cloud too and these may bring a few showers.

Tomorrow, forecasters say there will be a few bright or sunny spells, but often a good deal of cloud. The cloud may be thick enough to give a few spots of rain, particularly later.