A NEW surgery is marking its first birthday by trying to reduce the number of missed appointments and giving appointments outside normal office hours.
Unity Health revealed that patients failed to attend eight per cent of all booked GP and nurse appointments at its new Kimberlow premises near the University of York.
The practice will also offer bookable evening, weekend and bank holiday appointments to increase access to its services.
