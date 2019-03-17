York's flood gates are in action as they protect properties along the River Ouse from north of the city centre through to South Bank.

But not every property is protected, and residents and businesses along the waterfront between Ouse Bridge and Skeldergate Bridge have long campaigned for some defence against flooding.

Elsewhere large floodgates under Lendal Bridge stop waters coming through into North Street, which also has floodgates along its river bank, and another large floodgate at Marygate protects properties between Museum Gardens and the York to Scarborough railway line.

Riverside gardens along the Clifton side of the river have walls built through them with gaps for floodgates so residents can access their whole garden when the river is down - and protect their houses at flood time.

The lower part of Museum Gardens is not protected.