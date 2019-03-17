Three households were cut off, a pub's cellar flooded and the town football club's was under water as floods returned to Tadcaster.

By lunchtime the River Wharf was more than 3.3 metres high and the emergency services and the Environment Agency were out in force.

The town remains on flood warning with the waters now receding but are expected to remain high for at least three hours after the peak at midday.

The town's bridge, rebuilt after it was destroyed in the Boxing Day floods of 2015, was resisting the waters well with traffic able to move back and forth across it.

Nicola Eades, of the Tadcaster Flood Action Group, said its members had been helping throughout the crisis.

"Three houses on one side of the river are cut off but the people inside are ok," she said "We are in contact with them."

Tadcaster Albion FC tweeted: "It's happened again. Devastated."

Its football pitch is on the riverbank and was completely covered in water.

Shortly afterwards the club tweeted that rescue operations were underway. The club didn't have a match today - it won 3-0 yesterday against Spalding United at home.

The Coach and Horses on the other side of the river cancelled all bookings when its cellar was flooded. Its landlord said the situation was "very bad" and it couldn't trade.

Pumping out operations were underway.

The isolated houses are in Mill Lane and the action group said they understood they were not flooded.

Firefighters from Tadcaster and Selby carried out what they called "welfare" work on affected properties.

In York the Environment Agency today warned people to avoid riverside footpaths, and confirmed that the Foss barrier was operating.