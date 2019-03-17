YORK Mosque has sent out a message of solidarity and unity following the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

The Mosque's management team issued a statement inviting the people of York to join them on Sunday to "find solace, share your grief or express solidarity".

The message said: "The world has been grief stricken and shocked by the senseless massacre of 50 Brothers and Sisters attending their Friday prayers in Christchurch.

"All praise to God we would like to thank our many friends of York Mosque for the countless messages of support and solidarity, flowers and donations we continue to receive.

"We continue with our day to day activities.

"Our open door policy will always remain and we will never let haters disunite us.

"As Sunday is our busiest day, for those of you who would like to pop into the mosque for a few minutes to find solace, wish to share your grief or express solidarity or share any concerns please join us for silent prayer and contemplation.

"We look forward to seeing you very soon."

Fifty people are now known to have been killed in the New Zealand mosque shootings as the bodies of victims begin to be returned to their families.

An Australian man remains the only person to have been charged in connection with the attacks at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on Friday.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder and was remanded until April 5. Police said further charges would follow.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said he would not be ruling out the possibility of further suspects "until we are absolutely convinced as to how many people were involved".