RIVERSIDE properties and footpaths in York and surrounding areas have flooded after recent heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency confirmed a flood warning was in place in the early hours of Sunday morning, and warned that "immediate action was required".

The River Ouse is rising as a result of heavy rainfall on Saturday and earlier in the week.

The agency today warned people to avoid riverside footpaths, and confirmed that the Foss barrier was operating.

It said: "The area most at risk is properties immediately along the riverside footpaths in York.

"The level at the Viking recorder in York is expected to reach up to 3.5 metres on Sunday.

"We expect river levels to stay high through Sunday and into Monday.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and activate local or property flood plans. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. We are operating the Foss Barrier and we expect to close flood gates in the centre of York on Sunday morning."

A flood warning was also in place for the River Ouse at Naburn Lock.

The agency said: "The level at Naburn could reach up to 2.8 metres on Sunday.

"Areas most at risk are low lying paths and roads around Naburn Lock. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

There were reports of flooding in Tadcaster where the River Wharf is over its banks and was at 3.3 metres and was expected to peak at midday.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Tadcaster and Selby were carrying out welfare checks to three residential properties off New Street in Tadcaster after properties flooded due to the River Ure bursting its banks.

The Tadcaster crew was also pumping out 4ft of water from a flooded cellar in a commercial property in Commercial Street.

There are also flood warnings on the Rivers Nidd, Swale and Wharf from their sources to the River Ouse.

Firefighters dealt with a series of flooding and flood related incidents in the Yorkshire Dales overnight.

York is on an amber flood warning, as it has been since Friday evening when the Foss Barrier was lowered. There are also several other amber flood warnings in place in the county.

The eastern half of the county appears to be unaffected by the heavy rain that fell on the Pennines and North-West England yesterday and overnight, creating the flood alerts.

The Met Office said the weather forecast for Sunday in North Yorkshire was "rather cold, with sunshine and blustery wintry showers".

It added there was likely to be a wetter end to the afternoon, with some hail and sleet possible at low levels at times, with snow mostly over higher ground.

The maximum temperature will be 9C.