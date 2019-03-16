THE Killers, The Cure and Stormzy will headline the Pyramid Stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival, it has been announced.

The event, which takes place at Worthy Farm, Pilton, between June 26 and 30, has unveiled the first line-up poster ahead of the festival.

Other acts confirmed include Kylie Minogue, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Sheryl Crow and The Chemical Brothers.

Tweeting after the announcement, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher said: "Looking forward to resuming my residency at Glastonbury be there or be nowhere as you were".

Years and Years tweeted their delight at being on the bill.

"WE'RE COMING BACK TO GLASTONBURY !!!! omgggg so excited to be performing on the farm again and bringing Palo Santo with us," they said.

The line-up did not include the much-fancied acts Fleetwood Mac, or Sir Paul McCartney, who looked a strong bet to perform.

However, there are still dozens of acts to be added to the main stage line-ups, as well as more than 100 stages around the Somerset site.

Here is the full list of acts confirmed:

The Killers

The Cure

Stormzy

Kylie

Janet Jackson

George Ezra

Liam Gallagher

Miley Cyrus

Tame Impala

The Chemical Brothers

Vampire Weekend

Ms Lauryn Hill

Janelle Monae

Christine And The Queens

Two Door Cinema Club

Jorja Smith

Bastille

Hozier

Sigrid

Snow Patrol

Cat Power

Wu-Tang Clan

Anne-Marie

Years & Years

Billie Eilish

The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Hot Chip

Stefflon Don

Jon Hopkins

Santigold

The Streets

Lizzo

Kamasi Washington

IDLES

Rosalía

Johnny Marr

Diplo

Mavis Staples

Rex Orange County

Little Simz

Michael Kiwanuka

Kate Tempest

Loyle Carner

King Princess

Jungle

Neneh Cherry

Kurt Vile & The Violators

The Comet Is Coming

Interpol

Pale Waves

Friendly Fires

Sharon Van Etten

Pond

Sons Of Kemet

Aurora

Fat White Family

Sheryl Crow

Maribou State

Fatoumata Diawara

Bugzy Malone

Low

Sam Fender

This Is The Kit

BCUC

Shura