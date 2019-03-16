THE Killers, The Cure and Stormzy will headline the Pyramid Stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival, it has been announced.
The event, which takes place at Worthy Farm, Pilton, between June 26 and 30, has unveiled the first line-up poster ahead of the festival.
Other acts confirmed include Kylie Minogue, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Sheryl Crow and The Chemical Brothers.
Tweeting after the announcement, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher said: "Looking forward to resuming my residency at Glastonbury be there or be nowhere as you were".
Years and Years tweeted their delight at being on the bill.
"WE'RE COMING BACK TO GLASTONBURY !!!! omgggg so excited to be performing on the farm again and bringing Palo Santo with us," they said.
The line-up did not include the much-fancied acts Fleetwood Mac, or Sir Paul McCartney, who looked a strong bet to perform.
However, there are still dozens of acts to be added to the main stage line-ups, as well as more than 100 stages around the Somerset site.
Here is the full list of acts confirmed:
The Killers
The Cure
Stormzy
Kylie
Janet Jackson
George Ezra
Liam Gallagher
Miley Cyrus
Tame Impala
The Chemical Brothers
Vampire Weekend
Ms Lauryn Hill
Janelle Monae
Christine And The Queens
Two Door Cinema Club
Jorja Smith
Bastille
Hozier
Sigrid
Snow Patrol
Cat Power
Wu-Tang Clan
Anne-Marie
Years & Years
Billie Eilish
The Good, The Bad & The Queen
Hot Chip
Stefflon Don
Jon Hopkins
Santigold
The Streets
Lizzo
Kamasi Washington
IDLES
Rosalía
Johnny Marr
Diplo
Mavis Staples
Rex Orange County
Little Simz
Michael Kiwanuka
Kate Tempest
Loyle Carner
King Princess
Jungle
Neneh Cherry
Kurt Vile & The Violators
The Comet Is Coming
Interpol
Pale Waves
Friendly Fires
Sharon Van Etten
Pond
Sons Of Kemet
Aurora
Fat White Family
Sheryl Crow
Maribou State
Fatoumata Diawara
Bugzy Malone
Low
Sam Fender
This Is The Kit
BCUC
Shura