THE BOSS of First York called for more effort to persuade travellers and commuters to abandon their cars for buses - as Sir Vince Cable backed plans to improve York's air.

Managing director Marc Bichtemann was showing the Lib Dem party leader electric buses and an electric bus charging station at Monks Cross Park&Ride.

"I grew up in a York that was heavily polluted with factory smoke," said Sir Vince. "But while the air is cleaner, there are still unacceptable levels of NOx and particulates.

"I was therefore pleased to take the opportunity to see the excellent work underway in York to tackle this issue.”

Mr Bichtemann said: "Reducing emissions of buses is only part of the answer to improving air quality, as individual car use and the congestion caused is an even bigger contributor to air pollution in York.

"Each bus can take up to 75 cars off the congested streets, but this requires bold action to be taken to make buses an attractive choice.

"Reducing journey times and increasing punctuality and reliability of buses through real bus priority measures is needed if we are to reduce congestion and protect the environment.”