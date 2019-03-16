THORNTON Dale C of E School, Pickering, showed it has the noisiest children when they took joint first place in a shouting competition.

They made a total shout of 128.3 decibels and together with pupils from Riverside Primary School, Tadcaster, Monk Fryston Primary School near Selby, and Hunmanby Primary School and Filey Junior School, both East Yorkshire, they shouted louder than four Jumbo jets taking off.

The challenge organised by noise monitoring specialist Cirrus Research raised £776 for the BBC Red Nose Day appeal.