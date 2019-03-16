A NORTH Yorkshire free-range egg producer is warning that Brexit could lead to Britain importing eggs from caged hens.

Adrian Potter of James Potters Eggs of Thirsk, is concerned that the Government doesn't plan to include tariffs on imported egg and egg products after the UK leaves the EU.

He said that could lead to cheap eggs from battery hens or of a lower quality flooding the UK market. The family firm has 300,000 plus hens on six farms.