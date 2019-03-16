RESIDENTS will have the chance to give their views on how to police the movement of people to and from York Races this year at a meeting on Wednesday.

Micklegate councillor Jonny Crawshaw, the police officer in charge of the operation and representatives from the racecourse and the city council’s community safety team will be at the meeting at 7pm at St Chad’s Church Hall, Campleshon Road, York.

Cllr Crawshaw, who arranged the event and three similar meetings last year, said it would be a chance for police to explain their plans and get feedback from local residents.