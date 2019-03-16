York remains on an amber flood warning although the level of the River Ouse is expected to fall throughout the day.

The Environment Agency is forecasting that levels will start to rise again tonight as the first of last night's heavy rain in the Dales starts to reach the city.

It expects the river to reach similar levels to that earlier in the week, when it reached about 3.20m.

As of 10am, the river was 2.09m high and falling.

There was an amber flood warning in force at Naburn Lock and surrounding areas and a yellow flood alert on the Upper River Ouse north of the city, on the River Ouse south of the city from Naburn to Selby and on the upper River Nidd around Green Hammerton west of the city.