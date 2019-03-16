York remains on an amber flood warning with forecasts that the River Ouse will start to rise again on Saturday night.

Although the level of the river was expected to fall throughout Saturday, the Environment Agency is predicting that levels will start to rise again overnight Saturday into Sunday as the first of last night's heavy rain in the Dales starts to reach the city.

It expects the river to reach similar levels to that earlier in the week, when it reached about 3.20m.

As of 10am, the river was 2.09m high and falling.

There was an amber flood warning in force at Naburn Lock and surrounding areas and a yellow flood alert on the Upper River Ouse north of the city, on the River Ouse south of the city from Naburn to Selby and on the upper River Nidd around Green Hammerton west of the city.

The Environment Agency Yorkshire and North-East today tweeted: "We have opened the #NorthEast Incident room and tracking rainfall across the region. Our officers are on the ground, clearing trash screens. Be prepared."