Staff sickness has closed Haxby library today, but it should be open again as normal on Monday.

The library posted a message on its website this morning directing readers and would-be borrowers to the library at New Earswick Folk Hall.

The message said: "We are sorry that Haxby Library will be closed due to staff sickness. All items due for return on this date will be automatically renewed for 1 week."

Haxby doesn't have a building-based library service. Instead a mobile library service operates in the village in different locations for four and a half days a week. Saturday is the half day.