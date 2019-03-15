RESIDENTS are invited to learn more about plans for the Castle Gateway Masterplan in the city centre this weekend.

People will be able to have a look at proposals for a new multi-storey car park at St George’s Field, a new bridge over the River Foss and a residential development at Castle Mills.

The plans are part of the first stages of the Castle Gateway Masterplan, which includes a new public space around Clifford’s Tower and the Eye of York.

A drop-in event takes place at Spark York on Saturday, from 11.30am to1pm, and on Wednesday, March 20, 3pm-7pm.