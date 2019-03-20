A YORK-based law firm has made a new appointment to strengthen its residential conveyancing team as demand for their services continue to grow.

Solicitor Jenny Bell, who has more than 20 years experience in residential conveyancing, has re-joined Guest Walker, having originally worked the firm more than 10 years ago.

Jenny has amassed a wealth of local knowledge, working for a number of leading firms in the region, including Hague & Dixon and Switalskis.

Based in Shambles, Guest Walker is a specialist in residential property law.

Jenny’s work will include traditional conveyancing such as house and flat sales and purchases, re-mortgages, lease extensions, transfers of equity and equity release as well as providing advice on building and managing property portfolios and investing in buy-to-let property.

Guest Walker director John Walker said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jenny back to the business as we expand our residential conveyancing team. Jenny has excellent local knowledge and shares our ethos of providing a high-quality personal service to our clients, something which stands us apart from the large, online conveyancing firms.”

Jenny added: “I am delighted to be re-joining Guest Walker. I love working in the centre of York for such a highly regarded, established firm and I am looking forward to working with the team, many of whom I worked with previously. The conveyancing industry has changed a lot since I was last working at Guest Walker, with an increasing number of faceless online firms. However, Guest Walker have continued to provide a friendly, personal, bespoke service to their clients, something which is completely aligned with my values and way of working – it feels like I’m coming home!”

Guest Walker specialises in all areas of property law. In addition to residential conveyancing, it has a large specialist commercial property and business department as well as a dedicated life planning team, meaning clients can receive a holistic service for all their property, business and personal matters.

The life planning team covers all aspects of future care and life planning issues including wills and probate, powers of attorney and intergenerational agreements.