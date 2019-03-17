TEN years after the disappearance of his daughter Claudia Lawrence, Peter Lawrence opens his heart to The York Press.

In an emotional interview with crime reporter Dan Bean, he reveals his message to Claudia and his thoughts on the long-running investigation into her disappearance.

He remembers his last conversation with his daughter, who was 35 when she was last seen on March 18, 2009.

And speaking of the person out there who knows what happened to his daughter, he asks: "How can they live with themselves?"