A YORK-based accountancy firm is offering a free round table event for local businesses worried about Brexit.

Garbutt & Elliott will be hosting the initiative at its recently renovated offices at Monk’s Cross Drive, Huntington.

The Brexit Planning for Business working group is a “self-help” group that aims to bring Yorkshire businesses together to enable them to pool concerns, share best practice and get advice in a round table format.

The non-partisan group was set up in response to the Government’s concerns that smaller businesses are unprepared.

Co-creator, Dick Jennings, an export manager at Easingwold company, ITP, said: “Large companies have spent billions planning over the last three years, but smaller businesses don’t have these resources.

“This group aims to help them be as prepared as possible.”

The Brexit Planning for Business working group will take place on Wednesday, March 20.

Register your interest at garbutt-elliott.co.uk/events