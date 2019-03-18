JEN King still lives in the house opposite Claudia Lawrence's home in Heworth, and is reminded daily of the friend she has not seen in a decade.

She told The Press: "I think about her every day. I live opposite her house, and I have photos in the house and some of the little things she bought me over the years - pieces of jewellery I still wear, and a purple vase I absolutely love that's always on my kitchen windowsill that she bought me for my birthday one year. Little things that probably didn't cost a lot, but meant so much; typical Claudia really, really thoughtful.

"Sometimes I think 'Christ, that was a lifetime ago'. So many people have been born in what would have been her life, friends have had children and friends of hers have died, and I just think life has moved on so much since she went missing.

"But I can still remember like it was yesterday being in the pub saying to Suzy 'I can't believe she's been missing for two days', and we didn't think it would go on much longer. Maybe we were hopeful, maybe we were naive, thinking it might not go on another month."

Jen's life was turned upside down again when, years later, her partner was one of four men arrested in 2016 as part of the review into the original police investigation.

Jen said it was "hell on earth", as her partner was "really good friends with Claudia and that was it, so it really hit him hard", and remains a painful memory years after the CPS told police he could not be charged.

Jen said: "I sat on a chair surrounded by police officers and asked why didn't they do this six years ago? They could have walked into this house any time, we would have given them keys and they could have ripped it to pieces for as much as we cared. We had been more than open and welcoming, but they couldn't give me an answer. I was really angry at the time and it took me a long time to forgive them for what they did.

"We recognise 100 per cent that the boys, friends, lovers involved in Claudia's life should have been investigated and questioned deeply because statistically it should have been one of them, but realistically, it wasn't. I feel the boys were all treated equally unfairly and far too late in the investigation. If they were going to arrest them, they should have done it in 2009 so they could have cleared their name in 2009 and let them get on with their lives.

"It felt like an excuse to prove they were doing something but I have to believe what they were doing was for the greater good and in the interest of finding Claudia. Obviously, it didn't help find Claudia. He was proved to be innocent and it was hell on earth for all of us."

Jen said Claudia "was loved and continues to be loved", and "regardless of what's become of her we would like to have her back and help put her together again if she needs help".

She said: "I hoped by now someone would have had a crisis of conscience or done the right thing or made a mistake and we would have found out what happened. For her parents at least, just the lack of knowing what's going on with their daughter is the ultimate tragedy. Especially for deeply religious people that they are, I think if they were laying her to rest if she's gone, they would find some peace but as it is now, they are just in constant purgatory.

"Some people say ignorance is bliss and in some cases that might be true, but there are two scenarios - she's alive or dead, there's no other answer, and either one of those is good after ten years. We would rather just know so we can deal with whatever situation she's in."