POLICE say they will never give up on Claudia Lawrence and her family - and they just need one call to help piece together parts of a jigsaw.

Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, head of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire major investigation team, spoke out on the 10th anniversary of Claudia's disappearance.

The York chef was 35 when she was last seen on March 18, 2009.

Det Supt Malyn said information was still regularly received and any new leads were investigated, but a lot of it was speculative and from "people with theories".

He said: “The call we really want is the one that helps piece together the parts of the jigsaw we already know regarding her last movements and people she associated with and places frequented.

“It remains the case that we strongly suspect key and vital information is being withheld that could provide the breakthrough that we all want to see, not least Claudia’s heartbroken family.

“Unless we get information or intelligence to suggest that Claudia came to harm as a result of an opportunity taken by someone unconnected to her, me and the team still strongly believe the answer lies locally.

“As with some recent cold case successes, the breakthrough has come from the public and we still have confidence that this will be the case."

He said the investigation had been made more difficult by the lack of CCTV in the vicinity of Claudia’s home, and of data and information that police normally get from social media.

“Claudia didn’t have a social media profile, nor did she use a smart phone," he said. "We know also that her mobile phone didn’t leave the area before it left the phone network.

“This again is a reason I don’t believe she fell victim to an attack by a stranger.

“Also we have no actual scene where something untoward may have happened to her despite fresh forensic assessments of her house, car and other locations."

He said police had brought a number of experts onto the case throughout the duration of the review and would continue to do so if police believed they could add value.

“As ever, our thoughts and continued support are with Claudia’s loved ones on this very poignant occasion," he said. “We all hope that those responsible for her disappearance and suspected murder are brought to justice.”