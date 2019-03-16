A BRAND new care home is being built on the old Handley Page RAF repair site in York.

LNT Construction have been working with Ideal Care homes to create a 66-bed home on Green Lane in Clifton.

The new building, which is scheduled to open at the end of April, will be called Handley House to honour Handley Page who were credited with keeping numerous planes airborne in the Second World War.

The site was previously called the York Aircraft Repair Depot and was known locally as ‘The Yard’.

General Manager of Handley House, Michael Gledhill, visited the site last year.

He said: “I had a great time at the museum and am very grateful to the staff there for showing me around.

“The guys I met are extremely knowledgeable about the war and the local area. It was so interesting to look through all the archive pictures and maps of Clifton Airfield. I am hoping we will be able to use some of their archive memorabilia within the home which is really exciting.”

Norman Spence, volunteers at the Yorkshire Air Museum and penned the story of Clifton Airfield in his book, The Airport That Never Was.

He said: “The Yard was run by Handley Page, one of Britain’s major aircraft manufacturers.

“During the Second World War the hangars on Green Lane are where they used to repair the many Halifax Bombers stationed at nearby airfields which included four Group RAF and 6 Group Royal Canadian Air Force.

“If they were shot-up from raids and couldn’t be repaired on the field they were sent to the Yard for repair.”

Construction started on the residential care home last year.

A spokesman for the care home said: “Once open, Handley House will provide person-centred care to residents using the latest care plan technology.

"The facilities will include a cinema room, café area and a hair salon. There will also be several spacious en-suite bedrooms, light and airy social spaces and landscaped gardens. Handley House will also provide peace of mind to residents and families.”