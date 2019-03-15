BIG Ian's annual charity concert A Night To Remember has raised around £20,000 for four York charities.

Wednesday night's event drew an audience of 1,400 to York Barbican to support the work of dementia awareness projects, Arts & Accessible Media, St Leonard’s Hospice and Bereaved Children’s Support.

In six years, Ian Donaghy's nights of cover versions by York singers and a house band led by George Hall have now passed the £150,000 mark in aid of good causes. "To see York come together fills us all with pride," said Ian afterwards. "This is a phenomenal team, with big big hearts, that make these shows so special."

The night opened with a video message from The Hairy Bikers, recorded at their Barbican show, and later Donaghy showed his latest Dementia Is A Team Game film, recorded on his mobile phone, featuring Irish champion boxer and promoter Barry McGuigan at his London gym. "The McGuigan film is going to go everywhere," said Ian.

Wednesday's concert featured Graham Hodge; Jess Steel; Hands & Voices; Beth McCarthy; These Jaded Streets; Heather Findlay, Hope & Social's Gary Stewart; Annie Donaghy; cult act Las Vegas Ken leading a singalong Wild Rover; solos by saxophonist to the stars Steve Beighton, as well as further dementia films and bucket collections, all kept in good order by master of ceremonies Big Ian.

For the finale, Donaghy and Steel turned into Freddie and Freda Mercury for Bohemian Rhapsody. "Queen never did it without studio recorded backing, but we did without one rehearsal of all of us in one room," said Ian. "We did it without a safety net and 1,400 people as our backing vocalists!"