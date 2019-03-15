YORK'S Lord Mayor, Cllr Keith Orrell, has continued his fight against single-use plastics with the launch of a new refill scheme.

The Refill York scheme aims to encourage businesses to let people refill bottles with tap water on their premises, so that fewer empty plastic bottles are thrown away.

The Mansion House launch was also attended by marine conservation expert Callum Roberts, who was an advisor on Blue Planet and previously met the civic party at the University of York earlier in the year.

In his address, Cllr Orrell reiterated the pledge of his inaugural speech to raise awareness of sustainability and promote organisations that are leading by example.