FAMILIES can enjoy a classic car show at Castle Howard to celebrate Father’s Day, which is returning following the success of the event last year.

Castle Howard, near Malton, and leading classic vehicle events organiser Classic Shows have signed a multi-year agreement to hold the Father’s Day Classic Car and Motor Show in the stately home’s grounds for years to come.

This year’s event will take place on June 16 and will feature vintage, classic and modern classic vehicles.

The show attracted in excess of 5,000 visitors in 2018 and has since been extended into a second field to accommodate additional demand from vehicle exhibitors and trade stands.

This year there will be a new vintage, classic and modern classic club vehicle section, a full modern vehicle / dealership zone including displays of the latest models, a craft tent and possibly an original London double decker bus.

Tickets can be bought on the day or in advance via www.classicshows.org/events/ or www.castlehoward.co.uk