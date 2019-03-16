A FARM based near York is set to open a new restaurant in the city centre and invited The Press for a first look around inside.



The team from Warrendale Farm near Pocklington are preparing to open the doors to the Wagyu Bar and Grill next weekend following a dramatic refurbishment project.



The former Strada restaurant on Low Petergate laid empty for about 15 months before being taken over by the business.



And Adrian Hunter, restaurant project manager, and his team said they are excited about welcoming their first customers to the venue.



He said: “The reaction from people has been terrific, they have been very interested and complimentary about the fact that it’s a local business.



“We have some history in the property and we have put some old pictures of Low Petergate and Swinegate up.



“It was closed for more than a year so it’s nice to see it come back into life. And a lot of people are very happy about the local provenance of the business.”



The restaurant will have room for about 100 diners and there is a courtyard as well as a private dining room on the first floor.



The company has created new 20 jobs and used York-based contractors to carry out the work.



Adrian added that, with the meat bred by the owners of the eatery, the menu will truly be locally sourced. There will also be vegetarian and vegan options as well as steaks and burgers and he said the menu is going to be affordable so that everyone can try Wagyu beef.



He said now is the right time for the company to open its first restaurant, adding: “The business will be run by a local family, serving local produce to local people. It’s the old saying, from gate to plate. This is literally the case – we know exactly where the animals and the meat is coming from.”