HUNDREDS of children are marching through the streets of York today to show their frustration over the Governments approach to combat climate change.

School pupils and members of the group, YouthStrike4Climate and Extinction Rebellion have been protesting in St Helen’s Square this lunchtime to highlight the problems and how people can take further direct action to combat the climate crisis.

Anna, aged 9, who attends St Oswald's School was attending a climate change protest for the very first time.

She said: "People are making Antarctica melt and when I grow up up I will have to sort it out."

A spokesman for the group said:“Young people across the world have been excluded from participating in the fight against the climate crisis. In the UK and globally, we are already facing the devastating effects of the climate crisis. Where the older generations have failed us, we have been left with no choice but to take direct action fight for Climate Justice.”

“It is evident from last month’s national strike that walking out of school creates a widespread and significant reaction.

“We must continue to protest and fight for our future as it has proved to inspire young people who might not have been previously involved whilst also stirring a significant amount government attention.”