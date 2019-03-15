A 120-YEAR-OLD workings men’s club in York is holding a fundraiser next month to help garner money to prevent the club from closing.

Clarence Club in Clarence Street - one of the oldest in the city - will be holding an event on April 6 to help raise money and attempt to welcome some fresh faces to join the club.

Helen Suchecki, who works at the club, said that over the last few years a lack of renovation and development of the club has led to a loss of members.

She said: “We have tried hard, to raise money and find new members in the past but I think a lack of renovation and attempts to appeal to new members has led to us losing custom.

“Current members are worried that the club could follow other York clubs that have recently closed.

“We want to run the event to hopefully get everyone together from previous clubs that have closed.

“Recently we have seen the closure of several well-known working men’s clubs such as Tramways and the New York Club.

“We welcome any of the former members of the clubs to join our club, bringing old friends together and continue the tradition of the Working Men’s Club.

“We would also like to appeal to a younger audience.

“A lot of young people don’t actually know what a Working Men’s Club is or how important they can be for the community.

“They seem to be becoming a thing of the past, but we want to carry on the tradition of the Working Mens Club and hopefully appeal to the next generation."

Mrs Suchecki also added that the Working Men's Club is a lifeline to many people in the city

She said: “The Clarence Club is a lifeline to a lot of elderly people as its a way to meet more people and socialise.

“Most of my family work at the club and it is a collective community that welcomes all to meet and get to know new people.”

Mrs Suchecki added that in recent years the club had also created several social teams for sports including table tennis and snooker.

She said: “Regular players or those who just want to get into the sports are welcome to join the teams.

“Both will be on display at the fundraiser.”

The fundraiser, which will kick off from 7pm, will include a regular singer, bingo, a raffle draw as well as a navvies breakfast.

There is also a Juke box and karaoke for people to request their favourite songs.

Residents are invited to bring in any items over the coming weeks that could be apart of the raffle prize draw.

The New York Club on Blossom Street, Tramways Club, on Millgate, and The Post Office Employees Social Club, on Marygate, all closed their doors last year.

To find out more about the Clarence fundraiser, visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clarence-wMC/204247892981171.