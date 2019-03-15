SELBY Bus Station has been given a makeover as part of a regeneration scheme by the district council.

New bus shelters have been fitted to replace the previous ones, as well as new solar lighting in each shelter.

These instalments, which cost £41,000, will offer people places to sit and wait, with lighting and shelter.

The new installations have been put in place by Selby District Council, who have been working alongside local retailers through the Selby Town Enterprise Partnership who helped choose the design of the new bus shelters.

The work is part of the council’s work to attract visitors into Selby and to encourage residents living in the area to use the local shops and services.

Selby District Council has invested in this refurbishment and hope visitors and residents enjoy the new facilities.

Cllr Mark Crane, council leader, unveiled the refurbishment last week and welcomed the new instalments.

He said: “This is about creating a welcoming atmosphere in Selby town, which will encourage people to come into town and use our local shops and services.

“The new instalments at Selby Bus Station will make a difference to people's travelling experience. The new shelters and solar lights will provide people with seating, cover and comfort at all times whether they are travelling during the day or night.

“Working with the Selby Town Enterprise Partnership has helped us make changes to the town which has improved visitors experience in the town centre, as well as provided opportunities for local businesses to grow.

“Our continued investment and dedication to improve the Selby town centre is ultimately helping to put Selby on the map.”