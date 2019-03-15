RESIDENTS have headed to York Mosque this morning to show support and solidarity with the Muslim community following the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

Leaders of York's Liberal Jewish Community say prayers will be said for all those affected at their Shabbat service tomorrow, while a spokeswoman for the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, said prayers were said this morning at Bishopthorpe Chapel.

Forty-nine people have been killed in mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch full of worshippers attending Friday prayers, with another 48 people being treated for gunshot wounds

A man is to appear in court in charged with murder and authorities have detained three other people – two men and a woman – and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days” and said the incident represented “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

Abid Salik, Imam of York Mosque, in Bull Lane, said many non-Muslim York people, who were friends of the mosque, had come down there this morning to show their support for the Muslim community in the wake of the atrocity.

He said it was essential for 'unity, solidarity and togetherness' after the 'horrific terrorist attacks.'

A mosque spokesman, Mebs Surve, added: "To God we belong and to God we will one day return. Our thoughts and prayers go to the victims and their families."

A spokesman for York Liberal Jewish Community said it 'stands in solidarity with all those who have lost their lives and suffered in New Zealand’s terrorist attack against the Muslim community.

"Our hearts go out to all the victims and those affected by these terrible events. We will be praying for all those affected in our Shabbat service tomorrow."

Rabbi Danny Rich said:"Our first thoughts are with the grieving families and those injured in this abhorrent terrorist attack.

"Everyone at @LiberalJudaism stands in solidarity with them and the entire Muslim community. This slaughter of Muslim worshippers at prayer is grotesque and offensive.

"As a Jewish community, we are regrettably experienced in the murder of our own worshippers in synagogues and this attack reminds us that intolerance - whether from people who proclaim themselves to be on the right or the left - needs to be defeated.

"It must be defeated by the unity of all persons of good faith, whether they follow a particular religion or not."