LEWIS Capaldi’s summer concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre has sold so quickly that the Glaswegian chart topper will play a second night too.

Tickets went on sale yesterday morning at 9am for the 22-year-old Scot’s July 20 Scarborough debut and the demand was so “phenomenal” that promoters Cuffe and Taylor promptly added an additional show for Friday, August 30.

Director Peter Taylor says: "The demand for tickets for Lewis’s first show far out-stripped supply, so we are delighted to announce this very special talent will be playing a second show at Scarborough OAT this summer.

“Both these shows are going to be among the highlights of the year and we cannot wait to welcome Lewis to this wonderful venue. We would advise fans to get their tickets now because they will not be around for long!”

Tickets are on sale for both dates at Britain’s largest open-air arena at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com, on 01723 818111 and 01723 383636, or in person from the Scarborough OAT box office, in Burniston Road, or the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau in Scarborough Town Hall, St Nicholas Street.

Capaldi has charted with three singles, Bruises, Grace and the number one Someone You Loved, and all will feature on his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, out on May 17.

Already in the diary for Scarborough OAT this summer are: June 8, Hacienda Classical; June 26, Cliff Richard; July 19, Madness, and August 1, Kylie Minogue.