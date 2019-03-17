A NEW website is set to launch in York that will help promote opportunities for residents o enjoy healthy, active and independent lives and supports our commitment to early help and prevention, and to help people live independently and well.

Community groups and residents are invited to celebrate the launch of the website Live Well York website, a city-wide source of high-quality information and advice, at venues around the city on Thursday 14 March.

The website, which has been in development for over a year, is currently being used by over 1,000 people every month and is now launching formally. It offers residents 800 community activities,

an events calendar with around 70 events posted each month, over 100 volunteering opportunities, a Service and Products directory with over 80 services listed and 750 reviews with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5.

The website has been developed by a partnership of City of York Council, York CVS, Explore York, Age UK York, Healthwatch York and Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group, the website offers links to good quality information and advice on topics from travel, housing, caring, money and legal matters.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “With our partners, we have built a very strong platform which promises to expand and become even better. Complementing other services such as our Talking Points and Local Area Coordinators, we are helping residents to enjoy healthy, active and independent lives.

“Why not take part in the launch on 14 March? Join us and the community by checking out any of the Blue Star events near you on the Live Well York events calendar. Or why not share your photos on Twitter using #livewellyork and tell us why you love LiveWellYork.”

Cllr Keith Myers, executive member for education, children and young people, said: “I’m delighted to see this website developing and delivering a wealth of information to support people in the city. We are looking too at including information on it for young adults with special educational or development needs.”

Fiona Williams, chief executive of Explore York, said: “Residents using the site can collate information on activities, events or services into a personalised booklet of information which can be printed. The website also meets AAA accessibility standards and, among other functions, offers audio readouts for people with literacy or visual impairments.”

Simon Topham, chief executive officer of CAY, said: “Citizens Advice is delighted to support and work with Live Well York. We believe residents - and advisors themselves - need a clear central online information hub to find the services most suitable for them, and Live Well York does this clearly and in a user-friendly way.”

Alison Semmence, chief executive of York CVS, said: “New partners have recently joined the website community, including York Human Rights City, TEWV and Citizens Advice York (CAY). Activities and events from across the city encourage people to get more involved with their community and combat isolation and loneliness. Please find out more about what the website can offer you, or how you can contribute to it at www.livewellyork.gov.uk.”