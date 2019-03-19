A YORK-based car leasing company has announced a new collaboration that definitely is cricket.

Autohorn Fleet Services Ltd, which has its headquarters on Leeman Road, is teaming up with the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) to provide additional support for its members by assisting with their transport needs.

The team at Autohorn have worked hard to design a bespoke package for PCA members, which will include additional support

and benefits tailored to their individual needs.

Dedicated account managers have been assigned to the PCA account and will offer a concierge-style service for members.

Sales and operations director, Scott Jenkins, said: “The PCA provides excellent support for current and ex-cricket professionals up and down the country and we are happy to be able to extend this support the best way we know how.”

James Middlebrook, former English first-class cricketer, an all-rounder who played for Yorkshire, Essex and Northamptonshire, is a PCA member.

He said of his experience with Autohorn: “I recently leased a new car and I’d like to thank the staff for making the whole process extremely easy.”

Autohorn has been providing a wide variety of fleet services for both the domentic and commercial sectors since 1995.

The new alliance between the two organisations gives PCA members exclusive offers and services for two Autohorn brands - flexed.co.uk, which provides new cars without long-term commitment, and clearcarleasing.co.uk, for longer-term contracts that allow customers to get the most out of their budget without the hassle of buying a car.

The PCA exists to champion the ongoing interests of professional cricketers in England and Wales.

It is a registered charity which supports the lifelong health and wellbeing of its members and their immediate family.

For more information PCA members should call 01904 557 536.