CHART topper Lewis Capaldi is the latest addition to Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s summer season.

On the back of notching up his first number one with Someone You Loved, the 22-year-old Glaswegian will play Britain’s largest open-air arena on Saturday, July 20. Tickets go on sale today at 9am at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and on 01723 818111 and 01723 383636.

Capaldi will be showcasing his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, out on May 17. Since bursting on to the scene in 2017 with Bruises, he has sold out three back-to-back headline tours, selling more than 90,000 tickets, while amassing more than 330 million plays across streaming services and being shortlisted for the 2019 Brits Critics’ Choice award. He also joined Sam Smith, Rag’n’ Bone Man, Bastille and Niall Horan on tour, performing to 500,000 people.

His Scarborough show is promoted by Cuffe and Taylor, whose director Peter Taylor says: “Lewis Capaldi is fast becoming one of the most critically acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation and we are delighted he is coming to Scarborough this summer. Lewis’s debut album is going to be one of the records of the year and so we cannot wait to welcome him here.”

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was recorded over 18 months in London, New York and Los Angeles and will feature Capaldi’s hits Bruises, Grace and Someone You Loved among its songs on the turbulent themes of love, loss and heartache.

Already confirmed for Scarborough OAT this summer are: June 8, Hacienda Classical; June 26, Cliff Richard; July 19, Madness, and August 1, Kylie Minogue.