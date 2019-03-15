NEARLY 60 jobs could be cut at North Yorkshire Police.

The force is proposing to make 57 redundancies as part of the Transform 2020 Programme, which aims to help the force save £10million.

However, the force says it has a number of vacancies and new roles will be created as part of the Transform 2020 process.

Potential redundancies have been identified in the Force Control Room and business support functions.

Made up of around 200 permanent members of staff, the Force Control Room takes an average of 1,200 calls a day.

The team is based at Fulford Road Police Station.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said:“In July 2018, North Yorkshire Police embarked on the Transform 2020 Programme. This is a major programme of work to design an effective and efficient operating model for the future, and help the force to achieve £10million of efficiency savings over a four-year period.

“The initial scoping stages of the Transform 2020 Programme are complete, and proposals have been put forward to improve efficiency and affordability in 'business support' functions and the Force Control Room. The proposals are currently out for staff consultation.

“On the basis of the proposals there could be 57 redundancies." No firm decisions on the proposals or redundancies will be made until the consultation has been completed, and the responses have been considered, according to the spokeswoman.

“Meanwhile we are doing everything we can to minimize the number of potential redundancies," the spokeswoman added.

"We are holding a number of vacancies and some new roles will also be created as part of the Transform 2020 process. We’re confident that we will be able to offer alternative roles for many of those who wish to remain within North Yorkshire Police.”