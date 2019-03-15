A MAN has been charged with murder after a man died following an assault in a North Yorkshire seaside town.

The charge relates to an incident which happened at about 12.05am on February 24 outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace in Whitby, North Yorkshire Police said.

The victim, aged 47, was taken to hospital but died on February 28, the force added.

It said a 28-year-old man, from Nottinghamshire, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday, March 18.