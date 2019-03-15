A CAR caught fire in a village near York following a suspected electrical fault.

A fire crew from Easingwold were called to the incident, involving a Vauxhall Insignia, on Station Road in Tollerton at about 7.40pm yesterday (March 14).

The car's engine compartment and passenger compartment suffered severe fire, heat and smoke damage.

The crew used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service: "Cause believed to be an electrical fault."