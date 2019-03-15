PART of the A1 northbound in North Yorkshire has been closed.

Highways England said the carriageway is closed from junction 50 (Ripon) to 51 (Leeming) after strong winds made some fencing unsafe.

It added that crews are working at the scene to secure the fencing and release those stuck within the closure onto the A6055.

The diversion is to exit at Junction 50 and follow the A6055 north to rejoin at junction 51.

Earlier, Highways England had tweeted that lane three on the northbound carriageway between junctions 50 and 51 had been closed due to a fence panel being blown into the carriageway, but now all lanes between these junctions are closed.