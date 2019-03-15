MORE than £37 million funding for York Central and upgrades to the front of the station has been promised.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority confirmed it will put £23.5 million towards roads infrastructure at York Central, while a further £11.7 million will go into plans to improve the public space outside the station. Under the proposals, Queen Street Bridge would also be demolished, creating a “fitting gateway to the city”.

The money is dependent on planning permission being approved and a £77 million housing infrastructure funding bid being awarded.

Leader of City of York Council Ian Gillies said: “This is another signal of confidence in York Central Partnership’s plans, and recognition of the importance of both this site and York’s economy to the wider region.

“Developing this brownfield site has been talked about for decades, and now we’re another step closer to making it happen. The funding is dependent on other funding decisions and on the agreement of the planning application which comes to committee later this month. I hope that this is the start of a really positive few weeks for the development and the city.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, deputy council leader, added: “This funding is another welcome step towards unlocking York Central and creating a place where our residents, visitors and commuters want to live, work and spend time."

“With up to 2,500 homes to be built, including 500 available affordable homes, and new high quality commercial space, York Central will attract higher paid jobs to the city and become an integral part of York’s future development.”