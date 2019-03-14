SCIENTISTS at the University of York have developed a new test that could help in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

The team of researchers has developed a new, faster test to identify how single bacteria react to antibiotics.

Knowing how these drugs impact single bacteria can help doctors target the right drugs more quickly, thus reducing the need for prolonged treatment, which, in turn contributes to antibiotic resistance.

The new test, trialled at the university, can analyse hundreds of bacteria at once and also examines multiple bacteria properties.

Professor Thomas Krauss, from the department of physics, who led the research team, said: "This method would allow clinicians to prescribe effective, targeted antibiotics early, which would lead to improved clinical outcomes whilst reducing overall levels of antibiotic use.

"The aim is to get the right drug, to the right patient, at the right time."