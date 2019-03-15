STUDENTS from the University of York have put on their boogie shoes in aid of Comic Relief.

Hanan Golabi and seven of his friends united the swing, ballroom and latin dance societies to host York Dances for Comic Relief, the university’s very own version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Nine couples took to the dancefloor in front of four judges and a sold-out crowd, raising £2,000 (and counting) for Comic Relief, which takes place tonight.

They were inspired by the Radio 2 Danceathon, which saw Strictly presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly raise a cool £1 million by dancing non-stop for more than 24 hours.

The winners were William Lamb, a swing dancer, and Sarah Ruth, from the fencing society, who performed country-swing with an impressive lift.

Sarah said: “Other than enjoying telling William off when he did things wrong, learning to dance was a great experience for a wonderful cause.”