THE number of reports of used needles found in public places in York city centre has fallen thanks to work by the council’s community safety team to tackle the issue.

In October 2018, councillors raised concerns about an increase in the number of discarded needles found.

But Jane Mowat, head of community safety at the council, told a meeting on Tuesday that thanks to work by officers, street rangers and support service Changing Lives, there had been no reports of needles “for quite some time”.

Ms Mowat, speaking at the health, housing and adult social care meeting, said: “It was a particular problem in the city centre.

“I feel that the joint working is having an impact.

“We are engaging with those individuals who are probably responsible on a daily basis and any debris we are clearing away much quicker.”