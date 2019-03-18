SPONSORED CONTENT

YORKSHIRE Education, a York-based teaching agency, has been awarded a place as a named supplier on the national ‘Supply Teacher Framework’.

The framework was introduced by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), with the backing of the Department for Education (DfE), in September 2018.

Out of more than one thousand agencies across the United Kingdom, only 110 agencies have been named as suppliers on the framework. The CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

Following an extensive auditing process of agencies, the framework gives assurance to schools that agencies on the framework are operating compliantly with the utmost emphasis on safeguarding, and that pricing to schools, and pay rates to workers, are transparent and fair.

Joe Butcher, Managing Director of Yorkshire Education commented on the achievement: “Supplier frameworks are already in place across a number of other branches of the public sector. The framework is a welcome, supported addition to the education sector, providing structure, assurance and regulation to schools.

“To be awarded a place on the supplier framework is a huge achievement for our business. The application and auditing process took more than a year. To come through this, and become a supplier backed by the CCS and DfE, is testament to the hard work our team puts in on a day-to-day basis. We are passionate about education and will strive to continue to provide an exemplary service to our clients and workforce.”

Joe is pictured with Sue Igoe, Cover Manager for Fulford School which has achieved an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted status, and is part of the South York Multi-Academy Trust, with whom Yorkshire Education are partnered for the provision of temporary staff.

Yorkshire Education is a family-run organisation, providing supply teachers, teaching assistants, cover supervisors and nursery staff to schools, colleges and nurseries across Yorkshire. Based in York, they have a strong link with many schools and nurseries in York itself.

They also have a large presence across other parts of Yorkshire, including North Yorkshire & East Riding of Yorkshire. They compete with national organisations on a day-to-day basis, yet have managed to make a name for themselves across the region. Their hard work and commitment to providing an outstanding service to both school and workforce has been rewarded with this accolade.

The award is a timely achievement for the York agency, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary in March 2019. In September 2018, Yorkshire Education also achieved ‘REC Audited Education’ status from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation. This status reiterates Yorkshire Education’s extremely high level of compliance, safe-guarding, and good practice.

If you would like to learn more about Yorkshire Education, the services they provide or the ‘Supply Teacher Framework’, please visit www.yorkshire-education.co.uk or give the team a call on 01904 481 800.