York Fashion Week starts on Monday – here's our hot list of events not to miss...

YORK Fashion Week kicks off next Monday with a packed programme full of events for everyone.

From champagne afternoon teas and catwalk shows to free-to-enter vintage markets, there's something for all ages and pockets.

Here's our pick of what to see...

1. Strike a pose: catwalk shows

Scott Henshall and Lady Victoria Hervey

York Mansion House

Tuesday, March 26, 7.30-9.30pm

Tickets: £27.24 from yorkfashionweek.co.uk

York-born designer and acclaimed "king of the red carpet" will show off his latest designs while the swimwear collection, Ladyship Swim, from Lady Victoria Hervey will also be unveiled.

Ethical Fashion Show

Hotel Du Vin

Friday, March 29, 6.30pm-8.30pm

Tickets: £16 online (yorkfashionweek.co.uk) or £15 from York Green Party

This fashion show will feature new designs in silk, tweed, linen, and ethically-produced cotton – and be teamed with the re-use of vintage clothing. Featuring brands such as Doc Cotton, Antonia House Couture, Banshee Vintage, Maude & Tommy, Mey, and lots more.

Avie edition 1.0

De Grey Rooms

Wednesday, March 27, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Tickets: £20 from yorkfashionweek.co.uk

Luxury fashion and contemporary dance come together in this fashion show highlighting the key styles for 2019 from this Leeds-based brand that focusses on creating outerwear with minimalistic design and architectural lines. Enjoy a drink on arrival and catch a Q&A with label founders Sonya Bachra-Byrne and Liam Nathan Byrne.

2. Suits you: style masterclasses

Deborah Hirzel presents style confidence

Debenhams, Davygate

Thursday, March 28, 6pm-8pm

Tickets: £5 from Debenhams, redeemable in store and includes a glass of fizz on arrival

Join host and 50-plus York model Deborah for an evening of fashion, beauty and style. Get tips on how to wear the right colour and learn which styles suit you. Enjoy a catwalk show featuring the latest looks for spring and have a free bra fitting too!

Empower your fashion - be you!

The York Marriott Hotel,

Sunday, March 31, 10am-3pm

Tickets: £50 from yorkfashionweek.co.uk

Boost your style confidence and banish negative thoughts in this masterclass with York image consultant Jackie Crawford and York life coach and clinical hypnotherapist Andrea Morrison, author of The Feel Good Factor.

3. Designer fix: name-dropping time

The Journey of Louis Vuitton

Principal hotel

Tuesday, March 26, 12noon-3pm

Tickets: £29.50 from 01904 688615 or by emailing yorkevents@ihg.com

Enjoy an afternoon tea and meet the team from Louis Vuitton Leeds for an exciting glimpse into the world of one of the world's most iconic fashion labels.

Dival designer boutique pop-up

Principal hotel, Ebor room

Monday, March 25, 10am-6.30pm

Tickets: free

If you love your luxury labels, this is for you: this pop-up will sell a range of pre-loved designer bags and accessories from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and Vivienne Westwood.

McQueen

City Screen

Wednesday, March 27, 6pm-8pm

Tickets: from £11.20

This film tells the story of the late, great, Lee Alexander McQueen – the working-class boy from East London who went on to become a global one-man fashion brand.

4. Be inspired: talking the talk

Getting to know Lisa Byrne

Dean Court hotel

Thursday, March 26, 1pm-2.30pm

Tickets: £10 from the hotel on 01904 625082.

Lisa is the ex-editor in chief of OK Magazine, so expect her to lift the red carpet and spill the beans on what celebs are really like! Lisa now lives in York, where she runs her own PR business.

Hope fashion with Nayna

Principal hotel, Oak Room

Saturday, March 30, 2pm-4pm

Tickets: £10 from yorkfashionweek.co.uk

Back for a second year, what Nayna McIntosh doesn't know about fashion isn't worth knowing. After helping to launch George at Asda and Per Una for M&S, she founded the Hope fashion brand, providing clothes for women aged over 40. See the new collection, meet Nayna, and enjoy a glass of fizz and cakes.

5. Health check: tanning safely

TANCREAM: Look healthy, stay healthy - fizz, feel good and factor 50

Stonegate Medical Centre, 23 Stonegate, York

Monday, March 25, 12noon-3pm

Tickets: Free to attend and free fizz on arrival

Pick up lots of information about mole checking and what to look for if you have concerns about sun damage, skin pigmentation, scars and skin cancer. Includes skin cancer advice, free mole checks, camouflage make-up and cancer charity stalls. Run by Tancream, the luxury moisturiser and instant bronzer with a high SPF50.

6. Tight fit: history of the corset

More than just a tiny waist

York Castle Museum

Monday, March 25, 2pm-3pm

Ticket: Museum admission plus £5

Get up close and personal with the corset and join assistant curator of costume and textiles Dr Faye Prior for an intimate examination of this classic garment. Find out how corsets came about, did everyone always wear them and what were they really for.

7. Go shopping: go on, treat yourself

Shambles Market fashion village

Shambles Market

Thursday, March 28, 10am-4pm

Free

The market is home to York’s largest group of independent traders and will again be hosting a fashion take over as part of York Fashion Week.

Vintage fair

Society lounge & bar, 1 Rougier Street,

Saturday, March 30, 10am-5pm

Free

A collaboration between The Antiques Centre York and Sue Ryder, bringing local independent businesses together for a vintage fair selling clothing, up-cycled fashion and accessories and much more.

For the full programme and ticket details visit: yorkfashionweek.co.uk