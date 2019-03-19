York Fashion Week starts on Monday – here's our hot list of events not to miss...
YORK Fashion Week kicks off next Monday with a packed programme full of events for everyone.
From champagne afternoon teas and catwalk shows to free-to-enter vintage markets, there's something for all ages and pockets.
Here's our pick of what to see...
1. Strike a pose: catwalk shows
Scott Henshall and Lady Victoria Hervey
York Mansion House
Tuesday, March 26, 7.30-9.30pm
Tickets: £27.24 from yorkfashionweek.co.uk
York-born designer and acclaimed "king of the red carpet" will show off his latest designs while the swimwear collection, Ladyship Swim, from Lady Victoria Hervey will also be unveiled.
Ethical Fashion Show
Hotel Du Vin
Friday, March 29, 6.30pm-8.30pm
Tickets: £16 online (yorkfashionweek.co.uk) or £15 from York Green Party
This fashion show will feature new designs in silk, tweed, linen, and ethically-produced cotton – and be teamed with the re-use of vintage clothing. Featuring brands such as Doc Cotton, Antonia House Couture, Banshee Vintage, Maude & Tommy, Mey, and lots more.
Avie edition 1.0
De Grey Rooms
Wednesday, March 27, 7.30pm-9.30pm
Tickets: £20 from yorkfashionweek.co.uk
Luxury fashion and contemporary dance come together in this fashion show highlighting the key styles for 2019 from this Leeds-based brand that focusses on creating outerwear with minimalistic design and architectural lines. Enjoy a drink on arrival and catch a Q&A with label founders Sonya Bachra-Byrne and Liam Nathan Byrne.
2. Suits you: style masterclasses
Deborah Hirzel presents style confidence
Debenhams, Davygate
Thursday, March 28, 6pm-8pm
Tickets: £5 from Debenhams, redeemable in store and includes a glass of fizz on arrival
Join host and 50-plus York model Deborah for an evening of fashion, beauty and style. Get tips on how to wear the right colour and learn which styles suit you. Enjoy a catwalk show featuring the latest looks for spring and have a free bra fitting too!
Empower your fashion - be you!
The York Marriott Hotel,
Sunday, March 31, 10am-3pm
Tickets: £50 from yorkfashionweek.co.uk
Boost your style confidence and banish negative thoughts in this masterclass with York image consultant Jackie Crawford and York life coach and clinical hypnotherapist Andrea Morrison, author of The Feel Good Factor.
3. Designer fix: name-dropping time
The Journey of Louis Vuitton
Principal hotel
Tuesday, March 26, 12noon-3pm
Tickets: £29.50 from 01904 688615 or by emailing yorkevents@ihg.com
Enjoy an afternoon tea and meet the team from Louis Vuitton Leeds for an exciting glimpse into the world of one of the world's most iconic fashion labels.
Dival designer boutique pop-up
Principal hotel, Ebor room
Monday, March 25, 10am-6.30pm
Tickets: free
If you love your luxury labels, this is for you: this pop-up will sell a range of pre-loved designer bags and accessories from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and Vivienne Westwood.
McQueen
City Screen
Wednesday, March 27, 6pm-8pm
Tickets: from £11.20
This film tells the story of the late, great, Lee Alexander McQueen – the working-class boy from East London who went on to become a global one-man fashion brand.
4. Be inspired: talking the talk
Getting to know Lisa Byrne
Dean Court hotel
Thursday, March 26, 1pm-2.30pm
Tickets: £10 from the hotel on 01904 625082.
Lisa is the ex-editor in chief of OK Magazine, so expect her to lift the red carpet and spill the beans on what celebs are really like! Lisa now lives in York, where she runs her own PR business.
Hope fashion with Nayna
Principal hotel, Oak Room
Saturday, March 30, 2pm-4pm
Tickets: £10 from yorkfashionweek.co.uk
Back for a second year, what Nayna McIntosh doesn't know about fashion isn't worth knowing. After helping to launch George at Asda and Per Una for M&S, she founded the Hope fashion brand, providing clothes for women aged over 40. See the new collection, meet Nayna, and enjoy a glass of fizz and cakes.
5. Health check: tanning safely
TANCREAM: Look healthy, stay healthy - fizz, feel good and factor 50
Stonegate Medical Centre, 23 Stonegate, York
Monday, March 25, 12noon-3pm
Tickets: Free to attend and free fizz on arrival
Pick up lots of information about mole checking and what to look for if you have concerns about sun damage, skin pigmentation, scars and skin cancer. Includes skin cancer advice, free mole checks, camouflage make-up and cancer charity stalls. Run by Tancream, the luxury moisturiser and instant bronzer with a high SPF50.
6. Tight fit: history of the corset
More than just a tiny waist
York Castle Museum
Monday, March 25, 2pm-3pm
Ticket: Museum admission plus £5
Get up close and personal with the corset and join assistant curator of costume and textiles Dr Faye Prior for an intimate examination of this classic garment. Find out how corsets came about, did everyone always wear them and what were they really for.
7. Go shopping: go on, treat yourself
Shambles Market fashion village
Shambles Market
Thursday, March 28, 10am-4pm
Free
The market is home to York’s largest group of independent traders and will again be hosting a fashion take over as part of York Fashion Week.
Vintage fair
Society lounge & bar, 1 Rougier Street,
Saturday, March 30, 10am-5pm
Free
A collaboration between The Antiques Centre York and Sue Ryder, bringing local independent businesses together for a vintage fair selling clothing, up-cycled fashion and accessories and much more.
For the full programme and ticket details visit: yorkfashionweek.co.uk