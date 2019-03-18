WITH support from MPs, Peter Lawrence helped introduce the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill - known as Claudia's Law in a bid to help families look after the affairs of missing loved ones.

The new legislation would allow families or friends to become a legal guardian for a person’s affairs while they are missing, and manage their bank accounts, direct debits, bills and mortgages, but although the Bill was given royal assent almost two years ago, it still has not passed into legislation.

Peter said: "The delay really has been since then with the Government not doing what's necessary for it to be brought into force.

"We had a debate in Parliament just a few weeks ago and the minister gave a positive assurance that it will now come into force this July. The shadow minister was quite outspoken to the minister in saying it's a disgrace that it has taken this long to bring an act which everybody wanted, all parties wanted, into force. And it is."

For his work with the charity Missing People, on behalf of families around the UK in similar situations, Peter was made OBE.

He said: "It was a complete surprise, being given an OBE in connection with the work being done for the charity and in connection with the legislation. But it's legislation which is needed by, at the moment, some 2,500 families so I'm pleased to be able to have done what I've done.

"It doesn't make up for Claudia's disappearance in any way, but it's something that I have had the capacity to do and I felt very pleased to do it."

In February, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy urged ministers in Parliament to ensure the law is brought in by this summer.

He said: "This process has been delayed for far too long. Families urgently need the certainty and relief the Act will bring, and I will continue to hold the government to the July timetable."