STAGE stars of the future are gearing up to battle it out when Rock Challenge and J Rock come to York.

Six teams from schools around the region, including Hempland Primary and Pocklington Community Junior School, will be performing at the Barbican on March 25.

Rock Challenge, which has an anti-drugs message, aims to give kids an adrenaline high from the buzz of performing for an audience.

Teams have up to eight minutes to perform on their chosen theme to family, friends, VIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry professionals.

Production manager Jonny Wood said: "The positive impact on the young people who take part never fails to impress me."