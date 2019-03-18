POLICE investigating the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence 10 years ago say they are still trying to find anyone who was in the vehicles seen in these videos in the early hours of March 19, 2009.

They believe drivers or passengers who were in the cars or bus, seen on CCTV near Lime Court, York, close to Claudia's home, may have seen something which could assist the investigation.

They also want to speak to the individual in the CCTV images below, who was seen in the area early that morning and has not yet been conclusively identified.

The images were available to police from the beginning of the investigation, but were not revealed to the public until the sixth anniversary in 2015.

Monday, March 18, marks the 10th anniversary of the last time York chef Claudia, then 35, was seen.

Police have vowed never to give up on Claudia and her family.