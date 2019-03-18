A decade-long investigation in numbers

• Up to 20 detectives and police staff worked full time on Operation Essence - the review of the Claudia Lawrence investigation – from 2013 until it was moved into a ‘reactive phase’ in January 2017.

• The cost to North Yorkshire Police of the Major Crimes Unit's (MCU) review of the original investigation, led by Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, reached almost £800,000 by March 2016.

• Combined with the cost of the original investigation into Claudia's disappearance, Operation Cabin, the investigation cost more than £1.6 million.

• Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder. All were later released with no further action taken.

• One man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. He was also later released without charge.

• More than 6,500 individuals were logged by police between the two investigations.

• More than 2,320 statements were made by 1,215 people, including police officers and staff.

• 3,488 officers' reports were filed.

• Details of 1,771 vehicles were recorded.

• Operation Essence interviewed 48 people on video under police caution, searched seven businesses and 31 private homes, and searched more than 500 homes and gardens along Claudia's route to and from work at the University of York.

• Forensic searches took place at 25 scenes under Operation Essence, and 39 under Operation Cabin.

• Detectives obtained 138 fingerprints during the review, and 135 from the original investigation.

• Ten items were examined for DNA evidence, 337 were examined for fingerprints (217 from original investigation and 120 during the review), and 7,514 actions were raised during the review. The MCU completed 95 per cent of these, with the rest deemed "low priority".

North Yorkshire Police called on various other agencies to assist with both investigations, including:

• A forensic psychologist and forensic podiatrist, to interpret how individuals on CCTV footage walked.

• A forensic ecologist for potential scene excavation, including use of ground penetrating radar.

• A digital forensics and data recovery consultant.

• Specialist communications data advisors to interpret telecommunications data.

• A consultant engineer and expert witness, who specialised in radio navigation and communications systems to examine sat-navs.

• Regional imagery unit and specialist companies to enhance CCTV footage.

• Regional forensic resources.

• Specialist police marine, air support and dog units for searching and obtaining imagery.

• National interview advisor and national family liaison lead.

• A behavioural intelligence analyst.

• A national search advisor.