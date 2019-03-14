AN OPTICIANS in Acomb is now providing a range of specialist eye health services on behalf of the NHS, to help reduce the level of waiting times at the GPs.

Specsavers in Front Street can investigate and help manage a number of eye conditions, including watery, red, sticky, itchy and dry eye symptoms.

Anyone suffering from one of these problems can book an appointment with the store directly, often for the same day, or could be referred through their GP.

The service is available to people who are registered with a GP in York.

The store’s qualified optometrists can also assess cataracts and advise patients on the options for care and treatment and provide follow-up appointments after operations. A diabetic screening service is also available at the store.

Specsavers Acomb, Store Director, Deryck Watts, said: "Specsavers has long been a champion not only of the importance of regular eye tests but of general eye health. We already detect and manage more eye conditions than any other UK opticians.

"In our store we introduced free digital retinal photography as part of our regular eye examination several years ago, allowing us to detect signs of many conditions and monitor progress, including glaucoma, diabetes and high blood pressure."

"We are proud to take our clinical expertise a stage further and enhance the level of care we can offer people in Acomb with the added benefit of helping to reduce the pressure on our local NHS services."

Delivered on behalf of the NHS, there is no cost to the customer for these services apart from charges for some eye drops, if needed. Appointments can be booked at short notice.

To book an appointment at Specsavers Acomb, visit 1b Front Street, Acomb, York, YO24 3BW, call 01904 520 050 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/acomb