VOLUNTEERS at a York branch of Barnardo's are celebrating a combined total of 60 years of making a difference to disadvantaged children's lives.

The Barnardo's shop in Acomb is hosting a volunteer appreciation day to mark the achievement, honour its staff and welcome anyone who is interested in joining the team.

There are eight volunteers at the shop on Front Street - Kathleen Brough, Barbara Allen, Karen Monroe, Leanne Cairns, Mary Lowther, Steve Littlewood, Sue Barton, Karan Reynolds and new starter Sue Hogarth - who have 60 years of service between them.

In addition, two paid members of staff, Joan Littlewood and Margaret Lockwood, have served more than ten years apiece.

Kathleen, from Dringhouses, who has given 21 years of her time, said: "I first came to the shop when I finished working.

"I like the company and enjoy it very much and, of course, it is a very good cause.

"I'd definitely say to anyone thinking of volunteering to do it, it's very rewarding."

The open day is on March 25. Anyone interested in volunteering should call shop manager Emma Storey on 01904 786 184 or pop in.

Barnardo's is a leading children's charity, whose shops nationwide raise funds to help support more than 300,000 children and their families with more than 1,000 services.

The charity works with, among others, young carers, care leavers, young people at rise of child sexual exploitation and disabled youngsters.

Emma, from Acomb, who has managed the shop since the beginning of the year, said: "Even though we have a wonderful team of volunteers, we are always looking for people to join them.

"We are a busy store with lots to do. I always say we pay in tea and cake!

"We are really pleased to take young volunteers on the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and work experience too."